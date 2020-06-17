The AARP Tax-Aide program in Maine has officially decided to not continue its tax-aide program for the rest of this tax season.

There is only one month left before the filing deadline and the sites where it conducts free tax services are not open yet. Those who have not filed their taxes yet can go to aarpfoundation.org for do-it-yourself online help, according to a news release from Christine Stenberg, Kennebec Valley District coordinator.

Individuals also can go to the IRS website and download Form 4868, the application for an automatic extension of time (to Oct. 15,) to file their return (it covers both the federal and Maine returns). This is an extension to file, not an extension to pay. Those who think they will owe taxes, should pay an estimate of what they owe by Wednesday, July 15. Read the instructions carefully. The link is irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4868.pdf.

The tax-aide volunteers are saddened by the turn of events. By AARP Foundation rules tax-aide volunteers are not allowed to recommend any other services. Tax-aide volunteers hope all their clients are well and that they will see them next season.

For more information, call Stenberg at 207-268-5036.

