GARDINER – Carolyn H. Andrus, 92, of Gardiner, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Ruston, La., on Oct. 27, 1927, the daughter of Dr. George Carrol Hilman and Cloyce (Hays) Hilman. She married William Andrus. Carolyn worked for many years as a dietician. Carolyn and Bill enjoyed collecting clocks and traveling around the country together. They had many interesting adventures. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Cloyce Hilman; husband, William Andrus; and son, Frederick Andrus. Carolyn is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Andrus, of Gardiner. A private family burial will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

