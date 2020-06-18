Sign in
or
Subscribe
See Offers
Sign In:
Login
Forgot password?
|
Subscribe now
News
Local & State
Kennebec Journal
Morning Sentinel
All News
Maine Crime
Police Logs
News Columns
Business
Politics
Nation & World
Sports
Varsity Maine
All Sports
College
Outdoors
Fast Track 2020
Opinion
All Opinion
Meetinghouse
Letters to the Editor
Op-ed Columnists
Community
All Community
Celebrations
Things to Do
All Things to Do
Maine Street
Event Calendar
Life
All Life
Arts & Entertainment
Food
Books
Sudoku
Crossword
Obits
Pressherald.com
Sunjournal.com
Events
Classified
MaineJobs
Real Estate
Purchase Photos
Notices
ePapers
Newsletters
My Account
Support
Home Delivery Help
FAQ
Reader Services
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Special Sections
News
Local & State
Kennebec Journal
Morning Sentinel
All News
Maine Crime
Police Logs
News Columns
Business
Politics
Nation & World
Sports
Varsity Maine
All Sports
College
Outdoors
Fast Track 2020
Opinion
All Opinion
Meetinghouse
Letters to the Editor
Op-ed Columnists
Community
All Community
Celebrations
Things to Do
All Things to Do
Maine Street
Event Calendar
Life
All Life
Arts & Entertainment
Food
Books
Sudoku
Crossword
Obits
Pressherald.com
Sunjournal.com
Events
Classified
MaineJobs
Real Estate
Purchase Photos
Notices
ePapers
Newsletters
My Account
Support
Home Delivery Help
FAQ
Reader Services
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Special Sections
News
Local & State
All News
Maine Crime
Police Logs
Kennebec Journal
Morning Sentinel
News Columns
Business
Politics
Nation & World
Purchase Photos
ePapers
Sports
Varsity Maine
All Sports
College
Outdoors
Fast Track 2020
Opinion
Editorials
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Op-ed Columnists
Meetinghouse
Community
All Community
Celebrations
Obits
Things to Do
All Things to Do
Maine Street
Special Sections
Event Calendar
Life
All Lifestyle
Arts & Entertainment
Food
Books
Sudoku
Crossword
Notices
Marketplace
Jobs
Real Estate
All Real Estate
Featured Home
Auto
Subscribe
Login
Opinion
Posted
4:00 AM
increase font size
Today’s editorial cartoon
Share
June 18, 2020
Send questions/comments
to the editors.
« Previous
Douglas Rooks: It’s time to rethink term limits
filed under:
cartoon
Augusta and Waterville news
Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
Augusta & Waterville news
Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
Enter your email address
*
Select your news:
Augusta area news
Waterville area news
Phone
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Anthropocene Rag’
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: It’s time to rethink term limits
Opinion
Another View: COVID-19 puts college out of reach for poor
Local & State
Widely cited health institute keeps missing the mark on Maine death projections
Browse more in Opinion
Meetinghouse
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Columnists
Read the ePaper
Welcome to:
An Opinion feature that aims to build community and entertain.
Read now »
Augusta & Waterville news
Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
Enter your email address
*
Select your news:
Augusta area news
Waterville area news
Name
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
most read stories
State trooper in serious condition after hit by car during high-speed chase
Police locate missing Farmingdale teen
Police remain hushed on cause of death in Waterville shooting
Clinton man killed in single vehicle crash in Skowhegan
Augusta city clerk to return to clerk’s job in Waterville
Kennebec Journal
KJ
Morning Sentinel
MS
Contact Us
Staff Directory
Submit a Letter to the Editor
News tip
FAQs
Site Feedback
Work Here
Subscribers
Subscribe
Subscriber Benefits
Access ePapers
Home Delivery Help
Manage myAccount
Pay my Bill
Mobile Apps
Connect with Us
Email Newsletters
Facebook
Kennebec Journal Twitter
Morning Sentinel Twitter
Advertise
Media Kit
Contact Advertising
Help Wanted Ads
Place an Obituary
Events
Community Voices
Business Breakfast Forums
Source Maine Sustainability Awards
Maine Voices Live
Network
Work Here
PressHerald.com
SunJournal.com
TimesRecord.com
The Forecasters
Jobs
Varsity Maine
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms of Service
Commenting Terms
Public Notices
Purchase a Photo
Subscribe
© 2020
|
All Rights Reserved
|
Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel
close x