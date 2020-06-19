I live in Whitefield and I am a supporter of Wayne Farrin, D-Jefferson, for Maine House District 88.

I’ve known Wayne for a long time. His kids played baseball with mine when they were little. He is a real stand-up guy and I highly recommend him for his contributions to the community here in Lincoln County. I’ve known him since 1995, when I lived in Kennebec County.

 

Robert Senior

Whitefield

