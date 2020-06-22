FARMINGTON — A Strong man who was inmate at Franklin County jail became ill Sunday afternoon and died at a Lewiston hospital later that evening.

The death is not considered suspicious, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

It was reported at about 4:50 p.m. that Michael Evans, 36, was ill. He was evaluated by medical staff at the jail and it was recommended he be taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by a NorthStar EMS ambulance for further treatment, according to Nichols.

After seeing Evans at the emergency room, medical staff there recommended he be taken by LifeFlight, a medical helicopter, to Central Maine Medical Center for critical care, Nichols said.

Evans died at the hospital Sunday night, he said.

Since Evans was in custody at the jail, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified as well as the state Attorney General’s Office and Maine Department of Corrections.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Following an investigation, Evans was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of domestic violence assault after deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center. Upon arrival at the jail, Evans became combative and started to slam his head against the cage of the cruiser, according to Nichols’ weekly report. Evans was taken to the Farmington hospital to be treated for the injuries he inflicted upon himself, Nichols said. Evans was additionally charged on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

A probation hold was put on him at the jail for an unrelated matter.

