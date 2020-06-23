The Camp Tracy Alumni Association has announced its Renaissance Scholarships in recognition of its founders George Keller, Richard Hawkes and Lester Jolovitz. The association wants to make it possible for campers to be part of that future by offering scholarships to those who otherwise could not afford to attend Camp Tracy in Oakland, according to a news release from Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville.

Camp Tracy Alumni are offering partial or full scholarship for weeks six through 10 of Camp Tracy. Scholarships are awarded based on the application and camper’s interest in attending the camp. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 30. Note: Full scholarship option applies to subsequent weeks following application deadline.

To apply, download and fill out the application at https://8a19bc71-5a83-4fcf-afb0-03ffa06172db.filesusr.com/ugd/242a76_eb0cc86486984788a76a644dd5f687fc.pdf.

Include a short message from the camper explaining why he or she wants to attend Camp Tracy (or, as age appropriate, a picture and limited writing).

If the camper has previously attended Camp Tracy, include his or her memories.

Email the application to [email protected] or mail it to Will Barlock, 267 Concord St. West, Portland, ME 04103. Be as comprehensive as possible in the information provided. Notification will be made by Wednesday, July 8.

For more information, email [email protected].

