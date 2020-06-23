S.E.A.R.C.H, Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage & Hope, a program of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers in the Waterville area.

Volunteers are needed to invest time to an isolated senior through a friendly phone call, grocery shopping/errands or transport to doctor visits.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer or need more information can contact Lynn Kidd at 207-530-0137 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous