S.E.A.R.C.H, Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage & Hope, a program of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers in the Waterville area.
Volunteers are needed to invest time to an isolated senior through a friendly phone call, grocery shopping/errands or transport to doctor visits.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer or need more information can contact Lynn Kidd at 207-530-0137 or [email protected].
