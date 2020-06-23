WAYNE – We are saddened to announce the death of our father, Robert C Fylstra, on June 18, 2020 in Stroudsburg, Pa. where he was residing with his son Stephen and his wife Kathy Fylstra. Dad passed surrounded by the love and devotion of his family. Pop was born in West Paterson, NJ to Theodore and Henriette (Kievit) Fylstra on Feb. 13, 1930. He married the love of his life, Mary Costa, Sep. 13, 1952. They shared many wonderful years together raising five children and experiencing life’s incredible journey until her death June 18, 1996 exactly 24 years to the day of Pop’s passing. After living in Milton, NJ for 28 years, Mom and Pop moved to Wayne, Maine where they had spent many vacations on Pocasset Lake. They loved the area so much when dad retired after 32 years at New Jersey Bell/AT&T at 55, they built their dream home on lakeshore land purchased from long-time friends Ed and Dot Jackson.Pop’s sense of community and civic mindedness was evident by his participation and membership to many organizations. He served in the Army National Guard, was Cub Scout Packmaster and Boy Scout Assistant Troop Leader and served two terms on the Board of Education for Jefferson Township in New Jersey. When Pop moved to Maine, he continued giving back by becoming the President of the Thirty-Mile River Snowmobile Club, presiding on the Pocasset Lake Association, helping build the Wayne playground, a member of the Telephone Pioneers; as well as, being a devoted member of the Wayne Community Church.Pop’s passions included sharing his woodworking skills by making jewelry boxes and picture frames for Mom’s handmade crafts they sold and also gave as gifts to us and his grandchildren. He was a jack of all trades and used these skills to work on many projects around his house and always lent a helping hand repairing our cars and building and repairing our homes. He also had an incredible talent for creating beautiful stained glass panels and lights. All his children have many of these pieces in their homes. Pop also greatly enjoyed the company of his dogs, Alex and Max in his years in Wayne. Pop remarried to Carolyn LePage in 1997 where they enjoyed many years in Wayne participating in senior luncheons, snowmobiling, and many church functions and outings. Several years ago they moved to Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell. Carole recently passed on Jan. 1.Pop is survived by his children Robert R. Fylstra and fiance Donna Barbro, Merritt Island, FL; Thomas Fylstra and wife Cynthia, Wayne, ME; David Fylstra and wife Peggy, Canadensis, PA; Stephen Fylstra and wife Kathy, Stroudsburg, PA; and Dorian Edwin, Kents Hill, ME; stepchildren Robert and Lorri LePage and Rick and Debbie LePage, Vermont; grandchildren Robert F. Fylstra, Merritt Island, FL; Alison Loo, Cocoa FL; Kristen Meehan and husband James, Holmdel, NJ; Thomas Fylstra, Jr., Augusta, ME; Bryan Fylstra and fiance Miranda Miller, Wayne, ME; Stephanie Burke and husband Jeremy, Stroudsburg, PA; Darlene Fylstra, Stroudsburg, PA; David S. Fylstra, Portland, OR; Danielle Hodson and husband Tobin, Stroudsburg, PA; Stephen T. Fylstra and wife Kimberly, Stroudsburg, PA; Joshua Edwin and wife Jelena, Colfax, NC; and Jared Edwin, Portland, ME; and his great-grandchildren Keilani and Evelyn Loo; Eva, Austin, and Vivian Meehan; Julianne Fylstra; Connor and Catelyn Burke; Omari and Malia Fylstra; Luca, Celia, and Gemma Hodson; Everly Fylstra; Elijah Edwin, and Aria Fylstra due in August. Pop was also predeceased by his parents, brother,Ted, sister Marion.Our Pop, with his humorous wit, will be sadly missed by us all. We owe our morals, hard-work, ethics and strong family ties to him and our Mom’s devotion to family. He is truly a product of the Greatest Generation and his remarkable character will live in us all.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Pop’s name if you feel so inclined

