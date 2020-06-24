Five scholarships of $500 each have been awarded to five local high school graduates, according to a news release from OTIS Federal Credit Union in Jay.

Recipients include Bailey Coates, Brandon Coates, Riley Gray and Abigail Thurston, all of Spruce Mountain High School in Jay; and Lauren Ferland, of Dirigo High School in Dixfield.

The scholarship recipients submitted brief essays, along with a completed scholarship application; a letter of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor; and a copy of a letter of acceptance from a college, university, or technical school. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants were required to be primary members of OTIS FCU, to be graduating high school seniors, to have been accepted to a post-secondary school, and to be beginning their higher education within one year of completing high school.

The credit union has maintained its scholarship program for area graduates since 2015.

