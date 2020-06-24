Kennebec Valley Tourism Council in Augusta has awarded sponsorship support funds of $2,500 to the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce for the Taste of Waterville. This funding will assist in the growth of tourism in Maine’s Kennebec Valley and produce a positive economic impact on the region, according to a news release from the chamber.

The chamber received one of six sponsorships awarded as part of the 2020 KVTC marketing partnership program. In total, the 2020 KVTC sponsorship support application requests reached nearly $17,500. The organization was able to fully fund all regional sponsorships to its members this year. The council is excited to award local organizations who are helping the council promote the Maine’s Kennebec Valley Region as a destination place with its own marketing initiatives.

Mid-Maine Chamber President & CEO Kimberly Lindlof said she greatly appreciates the support of the Kennebec Valley Tourism Council. “This grant will assist in allowing us to continue the long tradition of the Taste of Waterville event and to further grow tourism in the central Maine region. The Taste draws large numbers of residents and visitors, showcasing the rich diversity of the area through demonstrations, music/entertainment and food. This year’s event will take place at Head of Falls and will focus on ethnic culture and cuisine, tying into the state’s Bicentennial celebration,” said Lindlof, according to the release.

“KVTC is excited to be able to support local organizations with our 2020 partnership program. These sponsorships help provide funding for key marketing elements including advertising, printing, branding and more,” said Tanya Griffeth, executive director of the the council. “This year has been difficult for our signature events, with many events canceled and/or had to change their strategy; we are happy to say all but one is scheduled to take place. These funds are dedicated to support marketing efforts in some of the more rural areas in Maine. While established events can rely on word-of-mouth and brand awareness

to help drive attendance, new events and destinations have quite a bit of ground to cover to pull visitors from neighboring regions.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: