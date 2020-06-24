OAKLAND – Norma F. Berryman, 93, died on June 6, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing home in Waterville.Norma was born in Paterson, N.J. and lived for many years in Denville, N.J. before moving to Maine with her husband, William, in 1980.She attended Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio for two years and was a graduate of Syracuse University. She taught third grade in Denville for many years.In retirement, Mrs. Berryman operated a business that made men’s neckties and women’s handbags throughout New England.She was active in the Oakland-Sidney United Methodist Church for many years including many years as a choir director.Norma volunteered at Thayer Hospital for about 30 years, making dolls for children undergoing procedures or surgery.Surviving are two sons, Robert of Weld, John and wife Shannon of Whitehorse Yukon Territory, Canada, and a daughter Kathryn Bosse and husband Robert of Ellsworth; three granddaughters, one grandson; and six great-grandchildren. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent to:American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous