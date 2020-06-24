GRANVILLE, Ohio — Charlie-Mabel Savoy of Pleasant Ridge Plantation was among 574 graduates awarded degrees by Denison University President Adam Weinberg at a virtual conferral of degrees event held on May 16.
Savoy was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in psychology and a minor in educational studies.
