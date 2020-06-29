MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College has announced the following area students were named to its 2019-20 second semester dean’s list of high academic achievers.

They include Maria Gregor of Augusta, a junior History major; Amelie S. Crowe of Pittsfield, a sophomore English major; Alexis Caldwell, a senior psychology major, Hannah Cunningham, a senior business major, and Brayden H. Rollins, a junior communication graduate, all of Sidney; Katherine E. King of Sidney, a junior biology major; Elijah J. Fish of West Gardiner, a senior communication major; and Christine M. Quirion of Winslow, a sophomore business major.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 879 students representing 26 states and six countries received this honor.

