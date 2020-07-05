Chris Hamilton is the best candidate to represent this district in the Legislature. He has the experience, the personality, and the drive to do the job well.
I have crossed paths with Chris in many ways over the years in his various roles. He is down to earth and takes a practical approach to situations. I am a career farmer/gardener/educator, and I have watched him work diligently on his family’s farm and called on him to lend a hand or advice on my own homestead. In addition, he has been a valuable member of administrative teams for several non-profit organizations that I have also been involved with, including MOFGA.
Now is a time for practical people in the Legislature who can work well with differing viewpoints. Chris is uniquely qualified for the role he seeks and he knows how to get a job done while maintaining a steady demeanor. I am happy to support him in his efforts. I look forward to having him represent us in Augusta.
Margaret Coleman
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: A vote for Question 1 is a vote for the future of rural Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Sweet has the vision, passion for Senate
-
Business
We’d rather work from home, state workers say
-
Sports
Pine Tree Camp gets creative to aid those with disabilities
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine needs more high-speed internet
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.