Chris Hamilton is the best candidate to represent this district in the Legislature. He has the experience, the personality, and the drive to do the job well.

I have crossed paths with Chris in many ways over the years in his various roles. He is down to earth and takes a practical approach to situations. I am a career farmer/gardener/educator, and I have watched him work diligently on his family’s farm and called on him to lend a hand or advice on my own homestead. In addition, he has been a valuable member of administrative teams for several non-profit organizations that I have also been involved with, including MOFGA.

Now is a time for practical people in the Legislature who can work well with differing viewpoints. Chris is uniquely qualified for the role he seeks and he knows how to get a job done while maintaining a steady demeanor. I am happy to support him in his efforts. I look forward to having him represent us in Augusta.

Margaret Coleman

Whitefield

