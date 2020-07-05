FAIRFIELD – Faylene Ada Holt, 85, went to be with the lord on June 29, 2020. Faylene was born in Waterville on June 30, 1934, to the late Vernal and Lura (Gilley) Hersom.She belonged to the 1st Baptist Church in Fairfield for many years, where she was also a part of the Women’s Missionary Fellowship. Faylene loved to garden and really enjoyed eating out, especially Sunday brunch with her church family.Faylene was predeceased by her husband, Melzie Holt; her children, Cheryl and Brian Holt.She is survived by her grandchildren, Annie Hite and her husband James, Crystal Goguen, and her husband Jason; and her great-grandchildren, Dakota, Jayson, Payton Goguen.Special thanks goes out to Beacon Hospice, and Lakewood Continuing care skills unit.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Waterville Humane Society 100 Webb Rd. Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book