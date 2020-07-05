VASSALBORO – Muriel E. Greenleaf, 90, of Vassalboro, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Monday June 29, 2020. She was born in Hallowell on Oct. 30, 1929, the daughter of William and Elva (Smith) Harp. She had three siblings, George White, Josephine Starrett and Marion Murphy. Muriel would often ride her bike to the Augusta train station to travel to Somerset to live summers with her aunt V. Those were some of her fondest memories from her childhood. She retired from L.L.Bean in 1990. Muriel enjoyed camping, knitting, trips to the Maine coast and was an avid animal lover. Muriel was married three times, to Charles Garland with whom she had six children, to Kenneth Laughton and to Daniel Greenleaf. Her adult life was dedicated to loving and looking after her children, never faltering in her devotion to their well-being and happiness. She is predeceased by her parents; and siblings. Muriel is survived by her children and their spouses, Priscilla Long of Thomaston, Patty Heins and husband Hans of Knoxville, Tenn., Charles Garland of Vassalboro, Greg Garland of Vassalboro, Timothy Garland and wife Denise of Farmingdale, Laurie Hugh and husband Sam of Grapevine, Texas.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A graveside service will be held on Friday July 10 at 1 p.m. in the Hallowell Cemetery, Water Street, Hallowell. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

