On Sunday, July 19, all vehicles with a current Maine Loon License Plate will receive free admission to Maine’s State Parks and Historic Sites. It is valid 9 a.m. to closing; day use only, with no rain date available, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation for Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Lands.

Does not apply to Acadia National Park, Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Baxter State Park, the Maine Wildlife Park, Peacock Beach, Scarborough Beach, Swan Island, Penobscot River Corridor or the Penobscot Narrows Observatory in Prospect, with the exception of admission to Fort Knox State Historic Site will be free that day with the Loon Plate.

Those who purchase a Maine Loon License Plate show support for Maine’s special places and its wildlife.

For every $20 spent on a new loon plate:

• $8.40 goes to the Bureau of Parks and Lands;

• $5.60 goes to Inland Fisheries & Wildlife; and

• $6 goes to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

To order the Loon/Conservation License Plate, visit maine.gov/online/bmv/vanity.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: