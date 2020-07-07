PLEASANT RIDGE – Barry (Butch) W. Adams ,68 of Pleasant Ridge unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland from lung cancer.Butch was born on June 19, 1952 in Skowhegan. He was a graduate of Upper Kennebec Valley Memorial High School in, Bingham, class of 1971.He lived in many locations through the years but always found his way back to his roots in his home town, Bingham. He worked for Frank Brochu Logging in Bingham. He also worked for his brother Doug Reid. Butch was most proud of his role as a Fairfield Police Officer until an off duty injury prevented him from continuing in this role. Butch worked for Charles Jenness Trucking in Bingham, he later owned a very successful Pet Shop in Madison. Trying to make this experience better for his son, Butch tried to participate in the interest of his sons and later grandson Justin. Butch was just happy being with his boys. Dad and Grandpa were his favorite names.Butch loved the outdoors and loved to fish. He had a passion for playing pool and would accept a challenge from anyone. He was the owner of the Pool Hall in Bingham. Butch was predeceased by his parents George E. and Dorothy L. (Prince) Adams as well as his brother Doug R. Reid. He is survived by his oldest son Wade Adams of Skowhegan, youngest son Barry “BJ” and his wife Melissa Adams of Anson; two grandchildren, Justin Adams and his wife Sierra of Norridgewock, Nichole and her husband Kyle Cooper of Buckfield; four great-grandchildren Parker, Colby, Eli and Hazel.Butch is also survived by his sister Brenda Turner and her husband Frank of Bingham, Sue King and her husband Louis of Mississippi, Mark Adams and his wife Pam of St. Robert, Mo. and Betty Jo “BJ” Goodwin and her husband Larry of Bingham; along with several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed. There will be a graveside service and a celebration of life forfamily and friends to honor Butch at a later date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

