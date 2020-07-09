BIDDEFORD/PORTLAND — Jacob Hickey, Avery Lutrzykowski and Elizabeth Vigue, all of Winthrop, have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England. UNE has campuses in Biddeford and Portland, as well as Tangier, Morocco.

Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

