As the District 93 representative for the Maine House, I know what it takes to be effective in Augusta. We need people like Chip Curry who listen, who can find common ground with others, and who can solve problems for the people of Maine.
I’ve seen Chip Curry open doors, give support, and guide people to achieving their career goals. Through my work with Penquis and the Knox County Homeless Coalition, I regularly connected with people who were in difficult life situations, and had not even considered any advanced education or additional training. I saw them gain confidence and be successful through Chip’s mentorship and encouragement. As the advisor at the UMA Rockland Center (UROCK) he was a tremendous support to those who chose to pursue college and prepare for good paying jobs.
I trust Chip because he cares about all people in our community. He follows through on his promises, and works hard to help others follow through on their hopes, as well as their needs. I believe he will be a great senator.
Rep. Pinny Beebe-Center
D-Rockland
