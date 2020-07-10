I would like to thank Sen. Shenna Bellows for representing my community, Readfield, for the past two terms.
Shenna is a tireless advocate for the neediest among us. She makes a priority of ensuring that government systems that serve people work. She continues this work during the current pandemic. She coordinated a vital service of regularly checking in on seniors, many whom are alone, across her district.
Her efforts to work on the uneven burden that property taxes place on residents continue. And we are fortunate that Shenna is a leader in looking at the future regarding internet access and privacy.
Shenna is in constant contact listening to Readfield residents. She has held office hours at our town hall and joined us at town events like our annual tree lighting and Veterans Day ceremonies. Her work continues during the coronavirus pandemic not just to address necessary regular concerns but the enormous challenges now exposed by the COVID-19 crisis itself.
The next two years will present both great challenges and opportunities. I know Shenna Bellows, from experience, is up to the task and invite you to join me in voting for her in the July 14 primary.
Bruce Bourgoine
chairman, Readfield Select Board
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
Man gets prison for trying to steal Magna Carta in England
-
Politics
Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm
-
Boston Red Sox
Blue Jays coming to Fenway Park for exhibition games against Red Sox
-
Community
Arts commission to offer free creative aging training to teaching artists
-
Letters to the Editor
Question 2 bond will save Mainers money
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.