I would like to thank Sen. Shenna Bellows for representing my community, Readfield, for the past two terms.

Shenna is a tireless advocate for the neediest among us. She makes a priority of ensuring that government systems that serve people work. She continues this work during the current pandemic. She coordinated a vital service of regularly checking in on seniors, many whom are alone, across her district.

Her efforts to work on the uneven burden that property taxes place on residents continue. And we are fortunate that Shenna is a leader in looking at the future regarding internet access and privacy.

Shenna is in constant contact listening to Readfield residents. She has held office hours at our town hall and joined us at town events like our annual tree lighting and Veterans Day ceremonies. Her work continues during the coronavirus pandemic not just to address necessary regular concerns but the enormous challenges now exposed by the COVID-19 crisis itself.

The next two years will present both great challenges and opportunities. I know Shenna Bellows, from experience, is up to the task and invite you to join me in voting for her in the July 14 primary.

Bruce Bourgoine

chairman, Readfield Select Board

