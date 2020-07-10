University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a discussion about the process of safely harvesting Maine wild blueberries during COVID-19 from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

All Maine wild blueberry growers are invited to join the discussion by Zoom or phone for updates on ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during harvest. UMaine Extension wild blueberry specialist and assistant professor of horticulture Lily Calderwood will lead the discussion.

No registration is required. More information is available on the event webpage extension.umaine.edu/blueberries/covid-19-wild-blueberry-harvest-discussion. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Calderwood at 207-581-2321 or [email protected].

