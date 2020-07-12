GORHAM – Lorraine L. Jonassen, 98, a longtime resident of Gorham and former longtime resident of Fairfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on July 6, 2020 at home.The daughter of late Abel and Eva (Santerre) LeVasseur. Lorraine was born in Caribou, on April 8, 1922. She graduated from Caribou High School with honors in 1939. She married the love of her life, Norman E. Jonassen on Feb. 25, 1946 in Portland.She was a Past Worthy Matron and Life Member of Merrymeeting Chapter #64 now Fireside Chapter #103, Order of the Eastern Star. Lorraine was also a Past District Deputy Grand Matron, of the Grand Chapter of Maine OES and a member of White Rock Grange in Gorham where she held the office of Flora. She was also a member of the Tri-Town Extension in Gorham, where she served a term as chairman. While living in Fairfield Lorraine volunteered at Seton Hospital two days a week in the ER and as secretary for Sister Mary Kevan. She continued her volunteer work at Mercy Hospital after moving to Gorham in 1978. She logged thousands of hours in the Day Surgery Unit. As a self-taught seamstress she sewed colorful arm slings for the children who came to the emergency department and walker bags for physical therapy deptartment. Lorraine was a Knifty Knitter who knitted or crocheted isolate blankets and hats for the Mercy Birthplace. She served as librarian for the South Windham Public Library and was a member of the Friends of the Library, who enjoyed quilting as a group and then raffled their beautiful quilt every year with the proceeds going to the library. Lorraine attended St. Ann’s Episcopal in Windham, where she served on the vestry and altar guild. At the time of the passing she was the oldest member of the church and the matriarch of four generations who attended St Ann’s. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Norman E. Jonassen in 2009. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Gloria LeVasseur, Doris Oliver-Meehan and, Marcella LeVasseur; and her son-in-law, Merton S. Bessey Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Bessey of Gorham, two sons, Lars Jonassen and his wife, Sandra of Albion, and Kevan Jonassen and his wife, April of Suffolk, Va.; and grandchildren, Anthony Bessey and his wife, Renee of Westbrook, Jill Lakin and her husband, Jeremy of Windham, Kelly Hanscom and her husband, Mark of Oakland, Keith and his wife, Danielle of Clinton, Mass., and Buddy White and Ian Jonassen of Suffolk,Va.; and great-grandchildren, Alexandria “Lexie” Lakin, Camden and Madilyn Bessey, Annabelle and Reese Hanscom, and Calum and Marin Jonassen; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Gorham Fire and Rescue Department for their assistance during Lorraine’s last years of life. We would also like to thank Northern Lights Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Lorraine in the last months of her life.A celebration of Lorraine’s life will take place at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Windham on Friday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Timothy Higgins officiating. To express condolences or participate in Lorraine’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Lorraine’s name toSt. Ann’s Episcopal ChurchP.O. Box 911Windham, ME 04062 orGorham Fire and Rescue270 Main St.Gorham, ME 04038

Guest Book