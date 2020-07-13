A total of 504 students at the University of Maine at Presque Isle have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list, according to Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost. The university has a new category which is for part-time academic recognition. The following local students have been recognized:

Highest honors list: Deborah Jean Klane of Fairfield, Forrest Qua Bates of Harmony, Tracy Lea Dean of Pittsfield, and Bryan Kristofer Lumbra and Callie Morgan Rogers, both of Waterville.

High honors list: Nicholas Alan Clark of Athens, Payton Lynn McFadden of Belgrade, Paul David Kaplan of Embden, Hunter Jade Mercier of Fairfield, Cassidy Marie Spencer of Litchfield, Bethany Laura McAvoy of Waterville, Marissa Jean Carpenter and Cassandra Rose Demers, both of Winslow, and Elizabeth Anne Ward of Winthrop.

Honors list: Brynne Rylee Matula of Albion, Marian Ann Dunbar and Sarah Nicole Kelsey, both of Canaan; Lisa M. Beane of New Portland, William Christopher Stinson of Norridgewock, Matthew D. Dyer of Palmyra, Dakokta Darrell Patterson of Pittsfield, and Zackary James McAllister of Winthrop.

Part-time academic recognition list: Emily Ann Blauvelt of Madison, Kristian Joseph Cote of Moscow, Colby Troy Patterson of Pittsfield, Jayde Elizabeth Whitten of Saint Albans, Erin Lee Bailey of Smithfield, and Timothy Zachariah Speropolous of Waterville.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: