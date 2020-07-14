Maine legislative leaders are polling state lawmakers about whether they favor holding a special session this summer.

House Speaker Sara Gideon and Senate President Troy Jackson, both Democrats, are giving lawmakers two days to decide whether to return for the special session.

The session would follow health and safety policies approved last week by the Legislative Council to minimize risk from COVID-19. The council has 10 members made up of Senate and House Democrats and Republicans.

Jackson said in a statement that the session would focus on a number of issues, such as the unemployment system and help for small businesses hit hard during the pandemic.

“The time is now for the Legislature to return to Augusta and finish the job. With Maine seeing fewer cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths, Maine lawmakers are in a good position to finish our work and deliver for Maine people,” Jackson said in a statement.

“For months, we’ve been working in our communities to address inexcusable flaws in our unemployment system, advocate for small businesses so they can remain open and help people access health care, rental relief and food.”

House Speaker Sara Gideon said in a statement that “bolstering our economic recovery and ensuring that we are addressing the needs of Mainers are the top priorities for this potential Legislative session. This will include public school readiness, help with housing and nutrition needs, aid to small businesses and the tourism economy, adequate childcare, access to rural healthcare, utilizing federal funding and more.”

