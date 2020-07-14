KISSIMMEE, Fla. – On March 2, 2020, Betty O’Neal King passed peacefully at age 88. She was born on Jan. 2, 1932 in Waterville to James and Leona (Veilleux) O’Neal. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert King, her brother, James O’Neal, and sister, Marlene LeClarc.Betty is survived by her children, Michael, Tommy and Louis Riviera, John and Anita, Sandra and John Mott, and Patrick Cote; her grandchildren Marie, Pamela, Alan, and Stephen;her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Alyssa, and Amber; sisters Eleanor, Lorraine and Helen.Betty loved to cook and help anyone in need. Her door was always open, her heart made of gold. She will be deeply missed.Betty’s funeral will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church in Waterville.

