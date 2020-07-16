Public officials, business owners and organizations from the central Maine region have come together to form a new committee to support and promote diversity in local communities.

The Kennebec Regional Diversity Initiative was first launched after Gary Bowman, the town manager for Oakland, attended a training session in March that was centered around gender identity.

“Equality Maine came up, and officials from Oakland, Winslow, Fairfield and Hallowell got together and we had a day of it,” Bowman said during a phone call Thursday. “It was healthy. My employees here got a lot out of it. It was an eye opener … so after seeing the response I got from my staff, I figured this might be something we can try to bring to the table.”

The goal of the initiative is not to bring more diversity into the region, but to support the diverse population that already lives in the area, including residents of all races, ethnicities, sexualities, gender identities, religions and political beliefs.

“My idea is that we’re public servants, and we have a responsibility to treat everybody in our communities fairly and without bias,” Bowman said. “And we have diversity all through our communities. That is the population that we’re serving.”

The initiative will fulfill its purpose through education and the commitment of towns to a mission statement, such as the Kennebec Regional Diversity Declaration, published earlier this week, Bowman said.

The declaration reads, in part, “In the Kennebec County region, diversity is a valued part of our history, culture, and identity. We want to engage all members of our community to feel valued, appreciated, and free to be who they are at work and at play, just as much as they are at home. … We declare to engage our community members to develop and create timely and achievable goals we will revisit quarterly to prevent discrimination against our people regardless of religion, geography, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or expression, neuro-diversity, disability status, political affiliation, citizenship, income, employment status, and perspective or any other aspect which makes them unique …

“Communities that actively uplift and are diverse and inclusive in these attributes are proven to be better communities where equity is more readily practiced and more naturally observed. We are passionately dedicated to creating an inclusive community that promotes and values diversity. We endeavor to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen for their moral worth, as well as the economic value they are.

“Moreover, creating an environment where everyone, from any background, can be their best self is what makes the Kennebec region continue to grow as a resilient community and be on the right side of fairness and justice for all.”

Bowman emphasized that the initiative and its goals are not meant to be politically divisive.

“This is meant to be a non-political process,” Bowman said. “Already we have conservatives, liberal-minded people, and moderates, so I think with this project we can all work together in the right way.”

Not only will the support and promotion of diversity benefit residents, it also has the potential to stimulate the local economy, Bowman said.

“This is also an economic generator for the region because big companies are attracted to regions who have good diversity plans and statements,” Bowman said. “It improves the quality of life for those living here, it makes a statement and it attracts businesses. We’re hoping we could move this to a place where we have something special here.”

To help facilitate the initiative, Bowman enlisted the help of diversity consultant Phoenix Mourning-Star, of Waterville. Mourning-Star owns and operates Results International Research & Consulting, a company that offers research and consulting on topics relating to diversity and inclusion.

To better address specific needs of certain community sectors, the initiative has created eight subgroups which include workforce and businesses, education, law enforcement, health, government, recreation, human services and economic growth.

“So with these groups we’re basically looking at how a city may want to create an ordinance for example,” Mourning-Star said. “That ordinance might not be the same ordinance that a small business owner might want to attempt to implement.”

The initiative is acting as a starting point for certain institutions to begin integrating more diversity and inclusion into their everyday operations, according to Mourning-Star.

“We’re just trying to create those what we’re calling on and off ramps,” Mourning-Star said. “So maybe you want to get on here and say ‘we’re ready to start doing some diversity training in our organization,’ versus ‘hey, we want to understand what it (diversity) is and what one might do as a company or an individual.”

In addition to Bowman and Mourning-Star, the group’s members include Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary; Kim Lindlof, executive director of the Central Maine Growth Council; Jim Dinkle, executive director of FirstPark; Patrick Guerette, chief operating officer of the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville; Mike Guarino, community development director for Snow Pond Arts Center; and Laura Cyr, executive director of Kennebec Valley Council of Governments.

Bowman said that a representative from Waterville also plans on joining the initiative.

Mourning-Star said the initiative has the potential to bring the entire Central Maine region together.

“We’re still trying to get our feet underneath of us in the sense that as we bring more people on board and more individuals, representatives of companies and organizations come on board, we’re still really flexible as to what issues and topics we might attempt to address,” Mourning-Star said.

Overall the main focus of the initiative is to better support the residents of Central Maine.

“This is meant to improve the quality of life within our region,” Bowman said. “And also promote our region, to be diverse friendly. We want everyone to know that we’re accepting of them.”

More information on the Kennebec Regional Diversity Initiative can be found the group’s Facebook page.

