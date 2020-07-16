BOWDOINHAM — Merrymeeting Arts Center will hold a first in a series of felted animal crafts with local Bowdoinham artist, Isabel Stearns from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, online.

Participants can make a woodland owl to use as an ornament, decoration or gift. Stearns will host this live Zoom meeting where she will walk participants through the creation of a little owl, in a series starting with a craft box, felting pad, felting needles and wool.

The kits can be picked up at an arranged time or mailed to your home in time for the class. Each felting kit costs $20 and can be used to do future felting workshops coming up into the fall including a treasure pouch and an acorn garland. The cost of the actual workshop is free.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit merrymeetingartscenter.org.

