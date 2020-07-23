The Red Cross is offering testing of all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies donated at their blood drives and donation centers, according to a news release from the United Way of Kennebec Valley in Augusta.

Blood donors and the public could benefit from this insight, and by offering antibody testing, the Red Cross and UWKV hope to encourage blood donors to support patients in need and provide valuable public health information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors can expect to receive their antibody test results within seven to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Note that the Red Cross has experienced an increase in appointments as a result of antibody testing. If there is not an appointment immediately available in a given area, donations in the days and weeks ahead are still critically important to build a stable supply.

Those who cannot give blood, please encourage others to donate or consider volunteering. Because of COVID-19, many blood drive sponsors who normally supply teams of volunteers have had to step back.

To volunteer, visit redcross.org.

