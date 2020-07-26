I am writing in support of Kalie Hess for Senate District 15. Kalie is deeply invested in so many aspects of our community that it’s hard to know where to begin: access to affordable health care, rural transportation, children’s oral health supplies, education, local farm products, substance abuse programs, support for small businesses, pedestrian safety, and many more.
However, it is her advocacy of Maine’s wild spaces that I find most compelling. While Kalie literally gets her hands dirty picking up trash along China Lake and the Rail Trail or planting the Food Forest at Viles Arboretum, she also understands that sustainably harnessing these resources and encouraging responsible tourism will increase Maine’s economic prosperity. Kalie fully supports growing our “green economy,” a sector that generates over a trillion dollars nationally and can help Maine emerge from the current recession stronger and with higher wages.
At the same time, she recognizes that championing a green economy is inextricably linked with fighting for climate and environmental justice, especially in our most vulnerable communities.
I have also found Kalie to be extremely accessible as well as refreshingly clear on where she stands in regards to other current issues. So please join me in voting for Kalie Hess in District 15.
Amy Fuller
Augusta
