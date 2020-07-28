Out of the Blue Live Stream Series with Alice Limoges will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, from the stage of Blue, 650A Congress St. in Portland.
Join the Facebook page of Blue for some live music and conversation with Alice! Born and raised on a mountain by the sea in coastal Maine, Limoges was singing before she could walk.
After studying a mix of jazz, classical, production, and contemporary music at SUNY Purchase’s Music Conservatory, she has been working in the New York City music scene and recording with Jon Jetter of Right Angle Studios as well as in her home studio. With a voice reminiscent of a young Fiona Apple, Alice possesses a powerful, strong voice with the heart and soul of a classic folk troubadour.
For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
