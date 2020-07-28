Join the Facebook page of Blue for some live music and conversation with Alice! Born and raised on a mountain by the sea in coastal Maine, Limoges was singing before she could walk.

After studying a mix of jazz, classical, production, and contemporary music at SUNY Purchase’s Music Conservatory, she has been working in the New York City music scene and recording with Jon Jetter of Right Angle Studios as well as in her home studio. With a voice reminiscent of a young Fiona Apple, Alice possesses a powerful, strong voice with the heart and soul of a classic folk troubadour.

For more information, visit portcityblue.com.