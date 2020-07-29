DRESDEN — A woman driving a vehicle that struck another in a Sunday afternoon crash that injured two people, including a child, gave an inaccurate name when asked for it at the scene, police said.

Kassandra Gammon, 27, of Augusta, has been charged with operating after revocation, Sgt. Jared Mitkus of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon. Mitkus said she had falsely given her sister’s name, which was included in original reporting on the crash.

“I spoke with both sisters,” said Mitkus. “I was given inaccurate information at the scene.”

While he said she would be charged with operating a motor vehicle after having her license revoked, Mitkus said he was unsure whether Gammon would face any charge related to falsely identifying herself.

“It is something we’re looking into, but ultimately it would be up to the prosecuting office, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office,” Mitkus said. “She didn’t sign anything, she identified herself verbally. At that point, I had no reason to believe otherwise.”

A call to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Because multiple people required medical attention at the crash, Mitkus said he relied on the involved people to provide accurate information.

“There were lots of moving parts and pieces at the scene,” he said. “There were two vehicles involved, the EMS was in there, the fire department was in there.

“She (Kassandra Gammon) identified herself verbally, and didn’t provide physical proof,” Mitkus added. “That’s what I did for the passenger, too, who identified himself appropriately.”

He also noted that the vehicle Gammon had been driving was not in a condition in which she could enter it to gather a license, had she had one.

“She was standing with her passenger while he was being attended to by EMS, her car was on its rood, on one side you couldn’t open the doors,” Mitkus said. “I was trying to quickly identify who everyone was, and she couldn’t quickly get her information out of the vehicle.”

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lt. Brendan Kane, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. when Gammon failed to yield while driving onto Cedar Grove Road from the intersection of River Road. The 2012 Mitsubishi she was driving hit a 2017 Nissan driven by Alan Hewitt, 30, of Wiscasset, which was traveling on Patterson Road.

Both Gammons’ passenger, Trever Chouinard, 22, of South Paris, and a 4-year-old girl who was a passenger in Hewitt’s vehicle are home recovering. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Both had been taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

