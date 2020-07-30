The Greater Augusta Back to School Program will hold its annual Backpack Giveaway from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta.

Instead of the giveaway program that was scheduled to take place at Cony High School, program organizers will distribute filled backpacks to students in their family vehicles.

Donations are sought to help each student in need, from the greater Augusta Area to receive the tools they need to succeed.

Donations can be mailed to: The Greater Augusta Back to School Program, C/O Mike & Lina Michaud, 27 Bunny St,. Augusta, ME 04330

Backpacks and School Supplies may be dropped off between 2 and 8 p.m. prior to Aug. 8 at Augusta Elks Lodge, 334 Civic Center Drive; Lisa’s Restaurant, 15 Bangor St., Augusta, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.; Huiskamer Coffee Shop, 216 Water St., Augusta between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There also will be a drive-by drop-off from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church

209 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

For more information, call Mike Michaud at 207-441-2838 or email [email protected].

