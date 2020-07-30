BANGOR — Eastern Maine Community College recently announced the following area students were named to its 2020 spring semester president’s and dean’s lists.

Presidents list: Chase Harkins or Albion, Desiray Howes of Athens, Thomas Kelley of Palmyra , Joshua Engelhardt and Caitlin Tozier, both of Pittsfield, Adam Rowe and Amber Rowe both of Plymouth, and Mathew Neal of Plymouth.

Dean’s list: Seth Lane of Albion, Adam Foster of Augusta, Jacob Sears of Cambridge, Rhonda Shaw and Zachary Bridges, both of Corinna, Chelse Mckenney of Embden, Bryce Scott of Fairfield, Levi Hiltz of Farmington, Nicholas Huber and Oakley Oliver, both of Jefferson, Cole Bolduc of lLisbon Falls, Samuel Lattin of Litchfield, and Victoria Farrington of Madison.

Also, Stephanie Wrigley of Oakland, Jazmyn McLain, of Palmyra, Jacklyn Larochelle of Pittsfield, Pittston Corey Suchar, of Pittston, Alfonso Vazquez-Justus and Sierra Thomas, both of Plymouth, Theresa Cuchelo of Saint Albans, Peter Mouland, of Solon, Miranda Carpentier and Thomas Haddad, both of Troy, Rachael Howard, of Wales, Katelin Malinowski of West Gardiner, Levi Day and Olyvia Kelley, both of Winslow.

