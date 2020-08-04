Bruno’s Restaurant & Tavern on Allen Avenue in Portland has closed for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution,” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Danny Napolitano, whose family owns the restaurant, said the employee, who worked in the restaurant’s prep kitchen and never had contact with the public, went home ill recently and was tested for COVID-19. The test came back positive on Monday. “We didn’t really have to close, but we wanted to make sure we nipped it in the bud,” he said.
Napolitano said employees had been following strict protocols, including wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing, and keeping daily temperature logs, and now they will all be tested.
Bruno’s plans to reopen on Aug. 17.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. nears 5 million virus cases, far outpacing other countries
-
College
Pac-12 officials respond to football players threatening opt-outs
-
Business
Bruno’s Restaurant closes temporarily
-
Sports
Yadier Molina says he among the Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up Interstate 95
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.