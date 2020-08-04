Kitchen workers at Bruno’s Restaurant & Tavern glimpsed last year through a window that opens into the dining room. Ben McCanna/Staff photographer

Bruno’s Restaurant & Tavern on Allen Avenue in Portland has closed for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution,” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Danny Napolitano, whose family owns the restaurant, said the employee, who worked in the restaurant’s prep kitchen and never had contact with the public, went home ill recently and was tested for COVID-19. The test came back positive on Monday. “We didn’t really have to close, but we wanted to make sure we nipped it in the bud,” he said.

Napolitano said employees had been following strict protocols, including wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing, and keeping daily temperature logs, and now they will all be tested.

Bruno’s plans to reopen on Aug. 17.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, food, maine restaurants, Restaurants

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles