OXFORD — The Oxford Fair will not take place this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board of directors announced Monday evening that all fair activities will resume in 2021.

Vice President James Trundy said directors continue to work on a plan to hold the 4-H Youth beef exhibit in some capacity. Traditionally, at least a dozen local youth have participated in the competition.

“We will be meeting with our 4-H beef exhibitors over the next few weeks to assist with sales that would have occurred during this year’s fair,” according to the statement on the Oxford Fair’s website.

“Our commitment to 4-H is part of our agricultural mission,” President Jackie Young said in June.

Directors were monitoring the conditions in the state for the past few months, hoping the pandemic would ease up enough to allow the fair to be held Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 16 to 19, at the grounds on Pottle Road.

Virtually every agricultural fair in the state is canceled due to COVID-19 and the need to social distance. Oxford was the last major holdout.

The Oxford Fair was known for bringing in well-known entertainers to perform Saturday. Country artist Sawyer Brown entertained last year. Past musical acts have included Kenny Rogers, LeAnn Rimes, Charley Pride and The Marshall Tucker Band.

The Oxford Fair was founded in 1842 and has been held every year since, with the exception of 1964-68, according to the Maine Historical Society.

