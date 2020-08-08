Pittsfield Boy Scout Troop 428 reached a significant milestone in Pittsfield’s Bicentennial year as it has been an active Troop for 105 years. The troop was founded in 1914 and is one of the oldest active troops in the United States.

On July 29 Bicentennial Committee members Barbara Denaro Hanson, Jane Woodruff and Jan Lauz gathered to honor the Troop and presented Senior Patrol Leader Ethan Emery with a certificate and ribbon in recognition of the achievement. Along with the presentation, the Troop also was given the opportunity to tour the restored train depot. Ron Watson, of the Pittsfield Historical Society, told the Troop about the current town time capsule and the Scouting display in the depot. Also in attendance were to honor the Troop were Pine Tree Council Scout Executive Matthew Klutzaritz, Kennebec Valley District Chairperson Kelly Pillsbury and District Commissioner Tammy Smith, according to a news release from Scoutmaster Shelley Connolly.

The Troop is working hard to make its 106th year one to remember. They’ve been off camping twice this summer and will be heading back out towards the end of August. Additionally, two of the Troop’s Life Scouts are working on their Eagle Scout Projects. Ethan Emery is working on a project at the Pinnacle Park in Pittsfield and Michael Connolly is working to develop and install a wheelchair accessible path and fishing platform at Lake George Regional Park.

The Troop is chartered by Cianbro Corporation, who also supports the youth’s access to experiences that will enrich their lives such as guidance on their projects and philanthropic activities, adventures in the outdoors and overall enhancement of personal growth through the Troop’s Scouting experiences.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: