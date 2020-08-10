AUGUSTA — Organizers of an annual school supply giveaway event have more to offer this year, but are still wondering if it will be enough to meet the demand and help greater Augusta-area youths in need as they return to classrooms amid the coronavirus.

They have 600 backpacks — 150 more than they gave away last year — that will be stuffed with pens, pencils, notebooks and other school supply.

“We feel the need, this year more than any, is huge for our area, we’re sure there have been people out of work and struggling,” said Mike Michaud, an Augusta city councilor and organizer of the event. “We want to be fair and make sure every kid in the greater Augusta area can get the tools they need to start the school year.”

The hope is that Sunday afternoon’s upcoming giveaway in the parking lot at the Augusta Civic Center won’t be overwhelmed with people who don’t really need the supplies or who aren’t from the surrounding Augusta area. What organizers say is they hope the event spawns similar ones in other communities across the state.

“We’re hoping other communities will catch on to this event,” Michaud said, “and do something like it in every community in the state of Maine.”

In Sunday’s event, which is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. in the Augusta Civic Center parking lot, youths will get backpacks filled with school supplies that will meet their needs, depending in their grade level.

After being hosted the last three years at the Augusta Elks Club, the giveaway was initially planned for inside Cony High School. But with guidelines meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus banning indoor gatherings of more than 50 people, the event was moved outside and will be undertaken in drive-through style.

Families will drive into the Civic Center parking lot, using the main entrance, and check in to show organizers how many students are there for the supplies, as well as their grade levels. Then they will drive up to volunteers who’ll hand them the grade-appropriate supplies.

The youths, as in years past, must be present to get a backpack. Michaud said that is required to help ensure the backpacks of supplies go to their intended recipients — students.

He said volunteers will take their cues, on how to run the event efficiently and safely, from city workers and volunteers involved in a large food giveaway last week which gave out some 1,200 boxes of food from the same site.

The Augusta Elks Club created the event in 2017, when organizers prepared to get around 150 people seeking school supplies. They ended up getting twice that number of people.

Though many Elks Club members are volunteering to help run this weekend’s giveaway, the event outgrew the club. Michaud said a standalone nonprofit organization — the Greater Augusta Back to School Program — was formed last year to reflect the expansion of what has become a community-wide event. The supplies are either donated or purchased with donations from local businesses, organizations and people.

“It’s a community-wide event and the more people in our community involved in the event, the more successful it’s going to be,” said Michaud. “Because these people, these businesses, are making an investment in the community.”

Donations can be mailed to: The Greater Augusta Back to School Program, C/O Mike & Lina Michaud, 27 Bunny St,. Augusta, ME 04330, and Mike Michaud can be reached at (207) 441-2838. Any items not given out this year will be distributed to area schools and cash donations made but not used to purchase items this year, will be used to purchase items for next year’s giveaway.

“We plan to continue this event until that need is no longer there,” Michaud said, “which I don’t see happening anytime soon.”

