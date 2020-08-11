WINTHROP — A Vienna man was arrested and charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle Tuesday after 10 reported burglaries Monday morning.

Gregory Roe, 34, was charged Tuesday afternoon, according to Winthrop Police Det. Peter Struck. According to police logs, 10 burglaries were reported on Hanson Street and Memorial Drive between 4:30 a.m. and 11:39 a.m. Monday.

Struck said more charges were likely, as police we’re still gathering information about the incidents. Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Struck said “several hundred dollars of stuff” was stolen from the vehicles.

“A lot of it was loose change,” Struck said. “At this point, we’ve got 10 (incidents) and we may have more coming.”

Struck said Roe was driving a brown Hyundai Santa Fe on Monday, and anyone with information on the burglaries or who saw the vehicle should call Winthrop police at 207-377-7226.

Roe is being held on $8,000 bail.

