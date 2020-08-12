QUEENSBURY, N.Y. – Charles H. Wilson, 78, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Belgrade, in 1941, he is predeceased by his parents, Karl Wilson and Letha B. Wilson; his brother, Karl Wilson, and his sister, Connie Page.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary B. Wilson; his children, Kristi (David) Wilson-Bovee, Scott (Marianne) Wilson, Mark (Helen) Wilson, and Karen (Steve) Mattison; and his grandchildren, Alexander, Lillian, Kira, Henri, Gracie, Kylie, Logan, Emma, and Jerry, whom he loved deeply. He is also survived by his special younger sister, Janet (Phillip) Dow; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He attended the University of Maine at Orono where he studied pulp and paper, joined the ROTC, and also met and married the love of his life. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service as fire watch on the Oregon fire towers while in college, and then after graduating, was hired by Allied Chemical in Solvay, N.Y. He also worked at International Paper Company’s Androscoggin Mill in Jay, and later at International Paper Company’s Hudson River Mill in Corinth, N.Y., as quality control supervisor and finally as superintendent of the woodroom and groundwood mill until his retirement in the late 1990s.

Charles loved the outdoors, especially his time boating, fishing, hunting, and maple sugaring at his camp on Saranac Lake with family. An avid hiker, Charles hiked Mt. Washington, part of the Appalachian Trail, as well as the Adirondack High Peaks with his children and grandchildren. He was proud to be an Adirondack Forty-Sixer. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children on wilderness backpacking adventures and ski trips; he taught his grandchildren how to kayak, fish, and cook what they caught. He especially enjoyed fishing trips with Mary, even though she usually caught the biggest fish. He loved fly fishing and tying his own flies. He enjoyed his time at the Saranac Lake Fish and Game Club and was also a longtime member of the Bullseye League at the Tupper Lake Fish and Game Club as an NRA marksman.

Another of his passions was woodworking. He was known for his hand cut wooden puzzles and beautifully intricate music boxes at Christmastime. He also made each of his children beautiful wooden canoes, kayaks, and paddles. One of his boats was featured in Wooden Boat Magazine.

He was especially known for his “infinite patience”, his dry sense of humor, his gentle acts of kindness, and for making others feel special. His blue eyes often held a mischievous twinkle.

Charles’ family wishes to thank Dr. Merrihew and the medical staff at Saratoga Hospital for their exceptional care during the last weeks of his life. Their kindness brought peace to Charles and comfort to his loved ones.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, August 17 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury, N.Y.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18 at 1 p.m. at North Elba Cemetery, Lake Placid, N.Y.

