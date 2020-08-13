MADISON – Bertelle “Bert” Wilbur Thibodeau passed away on Aug. 6, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan with family by his side. He went to join his beloved wife, Ruth, whom he so dearly missed. Bert was born on June 22, 1927 to his parents, Anthoney and Ida (Mace) Thibodeau in Madison, where he lived his entire life.

Bert served in the Navy during World War II and married Ruth Mary Buzzell on Dec. 31, 1947, when he returned home. They spent 65 years together raising a family, working, and traveling. Bert worked as a Generator Operator at the Madison paper mill for almost 50 years. He enjoyed working the land on his ’48 Ford tractor, woodworking (his beautiful pieces are in homes all across the country), hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Bert is survived by his daughter, Joan Thorp and her husband David of Shirley, and their daughter Kara Jackson and her husband Rusty of Sangerville. He is also survived by his son, Alan Thibodeau and his wife Martha of Madison and their children, Jennifer Doherty and boyfriend Ryan Michaud of Scarborough, Joshua Thibodeau of Norway, Cecile Willett and husband Eric of Jay, Charlotte Thibodeau and boyfriend Ben Nile of Farmington, and Jessica Thibodeau and boyfriend Travis Barrett of Fairfield. He is also survived by nine, soon to be 10, great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Bert is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Doris Neumann and Delores Obert; and a special niece, Marcia Bishop.

He was predeceased by his wife; his parents; and all his siblings.

The family would like to thank the friends and neighbors that looked in on Bert and helped him from time-to-time since Ruth’s passing. Also, they thank the staff at Cedar Ridge for the loving care he received in the last few months of his life, especially Ana. She cared for him with loving respect and dignity.

A private graveside service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Pastor Dan Curtis will officiate.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that Bert’s love of the outdoors be honored with contributions to the

Natural Resources Council of Maine

3 Wade Street

Augusta, ME 04330

or you can donate through their website at https://nrcm.salsalabs.org/honoraria.

