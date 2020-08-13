The New England Clean Energy Connect, which will bring hydropower from Quebec to Maine and the New England grid, is a dream come true. This project will provide incredible economic stimulus to parts of western Maine, where it is desperately needed.

The Clean Energy Corridor will pour a billion dollars of economic benefits into Maine over the next decade. There are very few projects that come to our state that can make that claim. It will create thousands of good-paying jobs over the next several years. The people working those jobs will in turn spend money at our local businesses. It is a win-win for everybody involved.

As if that wasn’t enough, the NECEC will not cost Mainers a penny. I keep hearing that Mainers will not be getting any benefits. That is just false. Aside from all the property tax revenues NECEC will help raise, it will provide us with sustainable clean energy for decades to come. If we are to reduce the carbon footprint in our state, we need to stop relying on fossil fuels.

Anything that helps our local economy, gives me clean air to breath, and does not cost Mainers a cent is a project I can get behind. I ask my fellow Mainers to support NECEC. It is an economic opportunity too good to pass up.

Cal Brown

Litchfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.