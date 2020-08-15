WISCASSET — The Lincoln County Democrats will hold the Drive In for Democracy: A Rally for the People, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Wiscasset Speedway, 274 West Alna Road. The “pandemic-safe” event will be hosted by the Lincoln County Democratic Committee and will follow guidelines set by Maine’s DECD for drive-in theaters and large social gatherings.

Featuring entertainment, to be announced, and the opportunity to hear Democratic candidates from up and down the ticket, the Drive In for Democracy will provide a chance for folks to come together in a responsible manner, celebrate Democratic values, and to see and hear their future representatives in person.

Candidates who have been invited to participate include former Vice President Joe Biden, candidate for president and State Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, candidate for U.S. Senate; incumbents Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Assistant State Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli (Sen. Dist. 19), State Reps. Holly Stover (House Dist. 89) and Allison Hepler (House Dist. 53), and District 3 County Commissioner Mary Trescot; along with State Rep. Chloe Maxmin, candidate for State Senate District 13, and candidates for state representative Lydia Crafts, Chris Hamilton, and Tim Marks, for House Districts 90, 88, and 87, respectively. Additionally, Gov. Janet Mills has also been invited to speak.

“Let’s face it, Campaign 2020 is like no other,” said committee chair, Chris Johnson in a news release. “We were searching for a way to gather a large group outdoors while making the protection of people’s health our top priority, so we started a search for drive in venues. When Vanessa Jordan at the Wiscasset Speedway said they would be willing to allow us to use their space, we jumped at the chance!”

Guests will arrive by car and be directed to a parking spot in the infield of the Speedway, a vast, open area that will accommodate not only a number of vehicles but plenty of space for social distancing.

“We’re currently seeking sponsors for this very special event,” said Geoff Bates, organizer of the Drive In for Democracy. “A number of opportunities are available with varying perks. Folks can call me at 644-8776 for more information about how to support the rally.”

For more information, email [email protected] or visit lincolncountydemocrats.com/.

