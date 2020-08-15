Manchester Community Church will hold its summer lawn sale and outside luncheon from 9 a.m. (no early birds) to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at 21 Readfield Road, Manchester.

The outside Country Café will be open and all orders will be in to-go containers.

All workers will wear masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer containers will be available on tables.

Masks must be worn while on MCC property.

For more information, call 623-4457, 441-6011 or email [email protected].

