Manchester Community Church will hold its summer lawn sale and outside luncheon from 9 a.m. (no early birds) to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at 21 Readfield Road, Manchester.
The outside Country Café will be open and all orders will be in to-go containers.
All workers will wear masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer containers will be available on tables.
Masks must be worn while on MCC property.
For more information, call 623-4457, 441-6011 or email [email protected].
