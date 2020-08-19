The exhibit will continue through Sept. 7.

Tibbetts studied Fine Arts & Graphic Design at Vesper George School of Art in Boston during the late 1950s. His work is represented in The American Museum of Fly Fishing, Rangeley Region Heritage Trust, Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum, and many collections throughout the country. His shows have included The Adirondack National Exhibition of American Watercolors, Trout Unlimited National Convention, the Fly Fishing Association, and the Guides Association Day.

His books include “Tight Lines,” a 128-page book of watercolors, and “A Journey on the End of a Fly Rod,” a 72-page book of poems and paintings, plus two children’s books: “What Use Is A Moose?” and “A Bear With No Hair?”

Along the way he designed and crafted wooden toys and puzzles for children which were juried and selected by the Carnegie Institute for a national arts and crafts exhibition tour and represented at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.