WELLINGTON – Marc Yvan Pomerleau, of Wellington, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020, at home and surrounded by loved ones. Born Aug. 2, 1940 in Canada to Odilon and Laura (Simoneau) Pomerleau, he moved to the U.S. and became a fixture in his community.

Most Friday nights, Marc could be found playing music with his friends in Harmony. He enjoyed being outdoors, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He earned an associate’s degree in business management when he was in his 50s, and operated an auto sales and service business for many years. Marc was always willing to offer a helping hand to his family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. He was quick with a joke, a smile, or a stern word if he saw the need, and always put his family first. Marc extended that policy to include several young men for whom he became a second father.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Pomerleau; his daughter, Laura Vryhof and her husband Alan; his granddaughter, Erin Austin and partner Alex Garlow; great-grandsons, Kash and Wyatt Preble; brother, Urgel “Tony” and his wife Cheryl Pomerleau, sisters, Lilliane Toulouse, and Lucille and her husband Marc Brochu; along with a host of nieces and nephews whom he all loved very much.

Among the family that went on before him was his beloved daughter, Kathleen; and several brothers and sisters.

A graveside service will be held at Hutchins Corner Cemetery in Wellington at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marc’s memory to the

American Cancer Society

New England Division

One Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086-1240

