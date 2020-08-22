ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-2020 academic year. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020. The following local residents received degrees:

Ada Phillips of Oakland received a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering.

Ryan Roy of Wilton received a Bachelor of Science degree in ASL-English interpretation.

Casey Brochu of Augusta received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

Jacob Young of Farmingdale received a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering.

Tory Leo of Mercer received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.

