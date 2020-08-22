Maine reported 32 cases of the novel coronavirus and one death on Saturday, as schools reopen across the state and the University of Maine records cases among its students.

Maine’s cumulative cases rose to 4,317, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 3,872 have been confirmed by testing and 445 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There have been 130 deaths from COVID-19 in Maine. The person reported today to have died was a man in his 70s from Cumberland County, the CDC said.

Subtracting the number of people who have recovered – 3,718 – and died, there were 469 active cases on Saturday.

A woman died on Friday after contracting COVID-19 from a person who attended a wedding reception in Millinocket that has been tied to 32 known cases.

The woman didn’t attend the reception, health authorities said. They did not identify her, nor the guest she came into contact with.

Big Moose Inn, which hosted the event, has been cited for an “imminent health hazard,” which carries no fine but can bring harsher penalties if state officials determine the venue violated health rules again. The wedding reception had 65 people, more than the state maximum of 50 for indoor gatherings. As of Friday evening, the local hospital was still waiting on results for more than 100 tests of guests or people who came into contact with guests.

Three students at the University of Maine in Orono also tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the university announced Friday. Two of the students live off campus in Orono and a third lives in a fraternity house.

The university plans to begin classes on Aug. 31, with most residential students moving in this coming week. The University of Maine System on Friday posted new guidance warning students that holding large parties is a violation of the school’s code of conduct and can bring suspension or dismissal.

County by county in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 590 cases in Androscoggin, 37 in Aroostook, 2,158 in Cumberland, 47 in Franklin, 45 in Hancock, 179 in Kennebec, 28 in Knox, 35 in Lincoln, 59 in Oxford, 212 in Penobscot, seven in Piscataquis, 59 in Sagadahoc, 42 in Somerset, 67 in Waldo, 15 in Washington, and 737 in York.

By age, 9.9 percent of patients were under 20, while 16.3 percent were in their 20s, 15.1 percent were in their 30s, 14.8 percent were in their 40s, 16.4 percent were in their 50s, 11.6 percent were in their 60s, 8 percent were in their 70s, and 7.9 percent were 80 or over.

Women still make up a slight majority of cases, at just under 52 percent.

Updated hospital capacity data weren’t available on Saturday morning.

Around the world on Saturday, there were over 23.1 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 804,000 deaths. The United States had more than 5.8 million cases and 179,000 deaths.

This story will be updated.

