AUGUSTA — An Augusta man who allegedly twice strangled a pregnant woman, restrained her and threatened to kill her, was arrested on multiple domestic violence charges.

Patrick L. Sullivan, 24, was arrested Tuesday by Augusta Police on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal restraint.

Sullivan, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Sebastian Guptill, allegedly pulled the woman to the ground by her hair inside a Littlefield Street apartment.

He then twice strangled her, applying pressure to her neck and causing her to barely be able to breathe, Guptill wrote. He allegedly told her, as he held her in a chokehold, that he would end her life.

The woman punched Sullivan in the face and got free, Guptill wrote. She told police she then ran for the front door of the apartment but Sullivan prevented her from leaving by putting her in another chokehold. She said he released her when she screamed that she did not want him to harm her in front of her child, who was in the apartment. She told police she ran for the kitchen as Sullivan followed her, then picked up the child and also grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen, which she said she held out in front of her as she left the apartment.

The incident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday. Guptill wrote that he could see the woman’s neck and face were red and a vein on her neck was bulging, which he said was consistent with her being strangled.

Sullivan told police that, following an argument over a jar of marijuana, he became very angry and admitted to pulling the woman to the ground and putting his other arm around her neck. But he denied applying pressure to her neck, saying that was caused by the woman trying to pull away from him. He said he was holding her by the neck because he wanted to prevent her from falling onto her stomach as he knew she was pregnant.

Sullivan also told police the woman had grabbed ahold of his neck while he was pulling her to the ground, and that she had punched him in the head. The affidavit states he told police he admitted that when she tried to leave the apartment he held her by the neck because he wanted to talk about what happened and did not want her to leave. He said she held the knife to his eye and threatened to stab him if he did not let her leave.

Sullivan was arrested and taken to Kennebec County jail in Augusta, where he was initially to be held without bail, until his initial court appearance.

The woman was taken by Augusta Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center to be evaluated for what Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully said were believed to be minor injuries.

The woman was not charged as, Lully said, it appeared her actions were defensive to protect herself.

