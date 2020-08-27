The Skowhegan High School class of 1963 Tail Gate Gathering has been moved to noon Saturday, Sept. 19 on Hilton Hill in Cornville.
The event, originally set for Aug. 29, was moved because of the forecast of rain.
Bring your lunches, chairs and masks, drinks and chips provided, and a comfort station will be in place.
For more information, call 207-858-0946.
